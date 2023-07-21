7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 21 - July 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be another great weather weekend across Western New York, here are 7 things to do if you're looking to get out and enjoy it.

Allegany County Fair

It's officially county fair season in Western New York! The Allegany County Fair kicked off on Monday and continues through Saturday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Friday will feature the Outlaw Pulling Series and Saturday will feature a Demolition Derby. Tickets are $10 and include all grandstand events, demonstrations, and all commercial and animal exhibits. Kids 4 and under are free. Amusement Rides are priced separately. There is a designated parking area at the fairgrounds. You can find more information here.

Chautauqua County Fair

The Chautauqua County Fair kicked off on Tuesday and continues through Sunday at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 for those ages 4 to 61. Tickets for those over 62 are $9 and kids under 4 are free. Organizers say tickets include gate admission, mechanical rides, and grandstand seating with the exception of the Demolition Derby and Monster Truck Show. There is a designated parking area at the fairgrounds. You can find more information here.

Grease Pole Festival

The Grease Pole Festival will take place at the Agustin "Pucho" Olivencia Community Center located at 261 Swan Street in Buffalo. This will be the 52nd festival and its Facebook event page says "Join us as we celebrate 3 days of music, food, and dancing. A celebration of community and culture, with activities for the entire family." The festival is free to enter and parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

East Side Garden Walk

The East Side Garden Walk will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day but organizers say if you see a sign out before or after those times you're still welcome. The walk's headquarters are at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park (Near Fillmore & North Parade’s Masten District sign) and People’s Park (Main Street & Jewett Parkway). You can print a map online or find a map at the following sponsor locations: Grassroots Gardens, Mischler's, Urban Roots, Daddy's Plants, The Foundry, and all Buffalo & Erie County City Libraries. The event is free and self-guided, no tickets are required. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhoods. You can find more information here.

BPO Concert for Unity

The BPO Concert Unity will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church located at 701 E. Delavan Avenue. "The BPO continues its commitment to perform music that uplifts, heals, and unifies our Western New York community in solidarity with our East Side neighbors. Gather with us on this day of observance, featuring local vendors, activities, and food trucks, culminating in a moving evening performance by the orchestra," its website says. The event is free to attend and parking is available at the church. You can find more information here.

Buffalo FieriCon

Buffalo FireCon will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. "Buffalo's only Guy Fieri themed bar crawl for a cause. FieriCon 2023 is a free event, once again benefitting FeedMore WNY," its website says. Organizers say the more you eat and drink the more money that is raised, as all participating bars and restaurants will be donating a portion of their day's take to FeedMore WNY. There will also be merchandise available. Parking will be available in the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.