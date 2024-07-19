7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 19 - July 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we head into another beautiful weekend in Western New York, we've got you covered if you're looking for things to do!

Chautauqua County Fair

The Chautauqua County Fair kicked off on Tuesday and continues through Sunday in Dunkirk. The fairgrounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the midway from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday. "Our fair will welcome the public back with midway rides by Amusements of America, grandstand events every night, delicious fair food, animal exhibits and shows and entertainment for all," its website says. You can find more information here.

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas

The 2024 Canal Fest of the Tonawandas kicked off last Sunday and continues through Sunday in the area of Webster, Niagara, Main and Canal Streets in the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. "Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is the largest outdoor festival of its kind! Encompassing 2-square miles along the banks the Historic Erie Barge Canal, this family-focused, 8-day festival is shared by the Twin Cities of Tonawanda & North Tonawanda in beautiful Western New York. Thousands of visitors each year are drawn to its attractions, food, live music and premier events," its website says. You can find more information here.

Hamburg BurgerFest

Hamburg BurgerFest will take place on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Main and Buffalo Streets in Hamburg. "BurgerFest celebrates the “birth” of the hamburger at the 1885 Erie County Fair on the Hamburg Fairgrounds and has been held in Hamburg since 1985. Our one-day festival, held on the third Saturday in July, features lots of great food (especially hamburgers!), live music, a classic car show," its website says. You can find more information here.

The Musical Magic of Harry Potter

The Musical Magic of Harry Potter performed by the BPO will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. at Terminal B at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. "Celebrate the magic of Harry Potter in musical form as the BPO takes the audience to Hogwarts. With twists and turns along the way, this family-friendly program is for Harry Potter fans of all ages," its website says. You can find more information here.

Grease Pole Festival

The 53rd annual Grease Pole Festival will take place Friday to Sunday at 261 Swan Street in Buffalo. Friday it will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday it will run from noon to 11 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food/drinks, arts and crafts, bounce houses and information tables. You can find more information here.

Human BuffaLove event

The Human BuffaLove event will take place at Canalside on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Hundreds of people will join together at this lunch time community event where a buffalo themed aerial photo formation will be taken," its event page says. You can find more information about tickets and what's included with your ticket here.