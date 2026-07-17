BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're ready to get outside this weekend, here are 7 things you can do throughout Western New York!
Old Home Days - https://www.oldhomedayswilliamsville.com/
Mafia Con 2026 - https://buffalomafiacon.com/
Liberty at the Market - https://www.facebook.com/events/1035520242465770/1035520245799103/?
Burgerfest - https://villageofhamburgny.gov/burgerfest
East Side Garden Walk - https://www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com/esgw
Gobike Last Skyride - https://gobikebuffalo.org/skyride/
Canal Fest 2026 - https://www.canalfest.org/
WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 17 - July 19
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.