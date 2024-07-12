7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 12 - July 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Western New York. If you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered!

Taste of Buffalo

The 41st annual Taste of Buffalo will take place on Saturday and Sunday along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square. On Saturday it will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday it will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be 44 restaurants and food trucks participating. Of the 44 participating restaurants, there will be 11 rookie restaurants, four wineries and 24 veteran restaurants will be offering new items. Organizers said there will also be three Rockstar Kitchen Pop-Ups featuring some of Buffalo’s most prominent chefs. You can find more information here.

Perry Chalk Art Festival

The Perry Chalk Art Festival will take place on Saturday in Downtown Perry from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. "Come to Perry, NY July 13th for a Saturday of fine art, fantastic food and fabulous summer fun at the eighteenth annual Perry Chalk Art Festival! Stroll downtown Perry and see professional artists shape gigantic pastel artworks on the theme “My Favorite Things”. Cheer on youth artists competing for prizes and encourage artists of all ages to try their hand at the chalking wall," its website says. You can find more information here.

Queen of Heaven Carnival

The Queen of Heaven Carnival kicks off on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday in West Seneca. On Friday it runs from 5 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday it runs from noon to midnight and on Sunday it runs from noon to 8 p.m. There will be amusement rides, games, live entertainment, food and a beer tent. You can find more information here.

Artpark Fairy House Festival

The Fairy House Festival will take place at Artpark on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Fairies are everywhere, but rarely seen by us. They’re a hidden folk. But on special occasions, they appear to humans to celebrate life, happiness, nature and dance. The Fairy House Festival at Lewiston’s Artpark is one of these occasions. Fairies visit the park, sharing their dance magic with children and adults alike," its website says. You can find more information here.

Reinstein Woods Artisan Market

The Reinstein Woods Artisan Market will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. "Join us for a Summer Saturday of shopping and sauntering along the trails at Reinstein Woods! We’ll have more than 30 different artisans selling handmade soaps and candles, jewelry, fine woodwork, honey and other hand-crafted items. Do a little bit of shopping and then take a hike on the beautiful trails," its website says. You can find more information here.

Beau Fleuve’s ‘Day of Play’ at Explore & More

Beau Fleuve’s ‘Day of Play’ will take place at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. "The goal of the partnership is to lift the financial paywall that may hinder prospective families from experiencing all that Explore & More has to offer. As part of the “Day of Play,” guests will enjoy Pay What You Wish! admission of $8, $10, or the regular $13 for adults and children ages 1 & up.," its website says. You can find more information here.