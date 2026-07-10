BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for a massive weekend of festivals, carnivals and more family fun here in Western New York!
- Queen of Heaven Carnival + Danceability Inclusive Carnival
- Geneseo Rotary Summer Festival + The Geneseo Airshow
- Conservation Day + Garden Walks
- Perry Chalk Art Festival
- Reinstein Woods Artisan Market
- South Buffalo Porchfest
- Taste of Buffalo
WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 10 - July 12
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 10 - July 12