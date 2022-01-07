7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 7 - January 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do with your family this weekend there is plenty happening across the region.

Buffalo Bills season finale at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium Sunday, the team's final game of the regular season. With a win, or a loss by the New England Patriots, the Bills will clinch the AFC East title. Last week the Bills clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons. Tickets are still available and can be found here.

Buffalo Bandits return to KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will return to the turf at KeyBank Center when they take on the Toronto Rock Saturday. The Bandits have a record of 2-0 and are tied for first in the East with the Halifax Thunderbirds. Tickets are still available and there is a special ticket offer on the team's website here.

Ice Fest 2022 at Canalside

Ice Fest 2022 kicks off Friday at the Ice at Canalside and continues Saturday. The event runs Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can find more information here.

Slow Roll Buffalo hosts Southside Curling Ride

Slow Roll Buffalo will host its "Snow" Roll Southside Curling Ride Sunday. Attendees are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. and ride at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Curling Club at 91 Buffalo China Road. There will be free KN95 and surgical masks distributed while supplies last from the Erie County Department of Health. You can find more information here.

BridesWorld Buffalo Bridal Show

The BridesWorld Buffalo Bridal Show will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can find more information and register here.

Pajama-rama day at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum will host pajama-rama day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum says to put on your favorite pajamas and grab a teddy bear and blanket and head to the museum where families can enjoy a fun programs with toddlers and preschoolers. Music educator Sara Rogers will lead songs and stories about winter animals. You can find more information here.