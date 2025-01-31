7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 31 - February 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Need some weekend plans? We've got you covered with seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Buffalo Auto Show at the Buffalo Convention Center
- Lunar New Year Celebration at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum
- Buffalo Groundhog Day Celebration at The Banshee Irish Pub
- Black History Month Celebration at The Ice at Canalside
- Valentine's Dance at Babeville
- Winter Soup Fest at The Terrace at Delaware Park
- Junior Jerry Jam Era’s Experience, Cami’s version! at Buffalo Iron Works
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.