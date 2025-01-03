7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 3 - January 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this first weekend of 2025? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!
- The Lion King at Shea's
- Friday Night Lights - Pink Pony Club at The Ice at Canalside
- Poinsettia Exhibit at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
- College Daze at Holiday Valley
- Christmas Around the World in Buffalo
- Murder at the Roycroft
- Bluey's Birthday Party
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.