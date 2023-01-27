7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 27 - January 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do as we head into the final weekend of January, there is plenty happening across the region.

Disney On Ice at KeyBank Center

"Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" kicked of at KeyBank Center on Thursday and continues through Sunday. It features Moana, Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast and other characters. "Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic," a release says. You can find more information here.

STOMP at Shea's Performing Arts Center

STOMP kicks off at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Friday night and will continue with two shows on Saturday. "STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows," Shea's website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Groundhog Day at Flying Bison Brewing Company

A Buffalo Groundhog Day event will be held at Flying Bison Brewing Company on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. There will be beer, food, merchandise and live music. "As always, our favorite prognosticators Buffalo Mack and Buffalo Bert will be making their Winter Weather prediction at 2:30pm," its website says. Proceeds will be donated to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center and other animal-related organizations throughout WNY. You can find more information here.

Pride Skate Night at the Ice at Canalside

A Pride Skate Night will be held at the Ice at Canalside on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers say $1 from every skate rental will be donated to Pride Center of Western New York. You can find more information here.

2023 Niagara Icewine Festival

The events that are part of the 2023 Niagara Icewine Festival continue through this weekend. "With thousands of acres of snow-covered vines to set the scene, the annual Niagara lcewine Festival offers 3 weekends of incredible wine and culinary events," its website says. You can find more information here.

Slow Roll Buffalo hosts a "Snow Roll"

Slow Roll Buffalo will host a "Snow Roll" on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Imperial Pizza on Abbott Road. Riders will meet at 12:30 p.m. then ride at 1 p.m. and then the after-party will be held at Imperial Pizza around 2:30 p.m. A donation drive will be held in collaboration with Agents for Advocacy to support blizzard victims. You can find more information here.