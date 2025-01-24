Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Things

Actions

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 24 - January 26

Looking to get out and do something this weekend? We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get out and do something this weekend? We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!

You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app