7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 24 - January 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking to get out and do something this weekend? We've got seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Disney On Ice: Into The Magic at KeyBank Center
- Science After Hours: Get A Clue at the Buffalo Museum of Science
- Ruin Your Resolution Rave Boozy Bingo at Buffalo RiverWorks
- Orchids After Dark at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
- Pellicano Vineyard Disco Party
- Barrel Jam V at 42 North Brewing Company
- AFC Championship Watch Party at Buffalo RiverWorks
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.