7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 23 - January 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From Lunar New Year celebrations at the Ice at Canalside, to a magical performance on the ice at the KeyBank Center. Here's a look at some of the coolest events happening this weekend throughout Western New York!

You can find more on these events in the links provided and the video above.

