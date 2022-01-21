7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 21 - January 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Once again the big event for most this weekend will be the Buffalo Bills playoff game, but if you're looking for other things to do there is plenty happening.

Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate at the Ice at Canalside

The Ice at Canalside will host a Buffalo Bills Fan Appreciation Skate Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Bills gear and the most spirited fan will be awarded a free 90-minute reservation in the Bills Igloo at the Ice. The first 17 skaters will receive a free Fisher-Price Buffalo Bills Little People Set. $1 of every admission will be donated to the Patricia Allen Fund benefitting Oishei Children’s Hospital. There will also be giveaways, live music by DJ Pino and the Buffalo Bills Stampede Drumline, photo ops and more. You can find more information here.

Grand Island hometown Buffalo Bills parade

Red, white and blue - and the 'Shout!' song - will fill the streets of Grand Island as neighbors present a pregame Bills parade Sunday. Organizers say to meet in St. Stephen’s back parking lot starting at 12:15 p.m. and they will be leaving the lot at 1 p.m. You can find more information here.

New York Beer Project presents Back to the 90s Silent Disco

New York Beer Project will host a Back to the 90s Silent Disco Friday. The event will be held starting at 8:30 p.m. You can find more information here and tickets here.

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape

Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape kicked off at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Thursday and continues on select dates through March 6. E-tickets are required for all visitors, including members. "The Botanical Gardens and the plant collection will be highlighted with soft lighting to enhance the shapes, sizes, textures and colors of all the plants and the larger than life glass conservatory. Visitors will enjoy this Enchanted Winter Escape as light bounces off the glass and onto the plants, rocks glow through the desert and twinkling decorative ornaments hang over head," the website says. You can find more information here.

Western New York RV Show

The Western New York RV Show will be held beginning Friday and continue through January 30 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. There will be free admission and free parking. You can find more information here.

Ski-mour Knox

Enjoy cross-country skiing at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. A limited number of skis available to borrow. You can find more information here.