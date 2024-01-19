7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: January 19 - January 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many of us have been stuck inside this week due to the lake effect snow, if you're looking to get out plenty is happening across the region.

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "We are excited to be offering something for everyone to enjoy, and to be utilizing some of the great facilities in the Town, including our NEW Lincoln Field House which will host the first Annual Cornhole Tournament," its website says. The town says activities are free unless otherwise noted and some are weather-contingent. You can find more information here and a full schedule here.

Penguin Days at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara will host Penguin Days on Saturday and Sunday. "The weekend will include unique group penguin encounters, special activities, and, of course, a chance to interact with our playful penguins at their exhibit viewing window. We will also be shining a light on the conservation work being done by the Punta San Juan Program in Peru. So whether you have a passion for penguins or are looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we’ve got you covered (in feathers)," its website says. The aquarium said all activities are included with the price of admission. Parking is handled by Premium Parking and is $5 for average-sized vehicles and $20 for buses/RV/campers, it is FREE for members. It can be paid via your phone or by using the payment stations in the parking lot. You can find more information here and a full schedule of activities here.

Indoor eclipse experience at Tifft Nature Preserve

Tifft Nature Preserve will host an indoor eclipse experience on Saturday from noon to 12:45 p.m. "Experience a solar and lunar eclipse and a tour of Queen City skies inside our portable indoor planetarium! This is the perfect opportunity to ask your eclipse questions and get ready for the shadow of the Moon on April 8," its website says. It is for ages five and up. It is $15 per person and space is limited so advance registration is required. Free parking is available in the visitor lot and overflow parking is available on Fuhrmann Boulevard. You can find more information here.

Ten Lives Club 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Ten Lives Club will host its 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Hall located at 3281 Lakeshore Rd, Blasdell. "Do you make a mean chili? Have a secret family recipe to share? If so, sign up to be a contestant in our supporter-favorite Chili Cook Off event! There will be judging for Best Professional Chili, Best Amateur Chili and Best Chili Display. During the event, there will be theme baskets, 50/50, adoptable cats, bake sale and merchandise," its Facebook event page says. Ten Lives Club said for $15 guests can enjoy samples from all contestants with a side of bread and butter. Admission for children 10 and under is $10. You can find more information here.

Curious George "Let's Get Curious" at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Curious George "Let's Get Curious" begins at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday and continues through May 12. "Embark on a wonderous adventure with the world’s busiest monkey. Your imaginative crew will build math and science skills as they whirl, wiggle, and wander their way through hands-on activities based on the popular book and television series," its website says. It is included with general museum admission and is free for members. You can find more information here.

Taylor Swift vs. Hailee Steinfeld Playoff Party at Town Ballroom

Town Ballroom will host a Taylor Swift vs. Hailee Steinfeld Playoff Party on Saturday at 8 p.m. With the Buffalo Bills set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Town Ballroom says DJ Nor.th Star will be spinning all the hits from Swift and Steinfeld and more. The event is for those 18 and older and government-issued ID is required. Tickets are $15 before fees. You can find more information here.