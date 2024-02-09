7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 9 - February 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend we've got you covered with 7 things to do in Western New York.

Valentine's Day Lovers Market

A Valentine's Day Lovers market will take place Friday through Sunday at the Greenhouse Events Center in North Tonawanda. "This specialty market will feature over 70 local vendors selling a mix of Valentine’s Day Gifts, Decor, Apparel and more! While you’re here check out our huge selection of Kelly’s Country Store Chocolates and Fresh Flowers available for cash and carry! Bring a date for some great photo opportunities in our Valentine’s Photo Booth. We will have live music on Saturday from 12-3," its Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic will take place Friday and Saturday at Kleinhans Music Hall. There are two different shows — Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. "A magical multimedia experience celebrating Disney at 100 and featuring animated sequences on the big screen synchronized to new orchestral arrangements of iconic songs, plus behind-the-scenes historical footage, artwork, and sketches," its website says. You can find more information here.

25th annual Pączki Day

The 25th annual Pączki Day will take place on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral located at 6298 Broadway in Lancaster. The event is organized by the Polish Heritage Dancers of WNY and it serves as a fundraiser for costumes. "Bring your family and friends to celebrate the last hurrah before lent Polish style," its Facebook event page says. There will be pączki, polkas, Polish food, Polish Beer, theme basket raffle and there will be a Pączki King, Queen, Prince and Princess crowned. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 12 can get in for $2. Organizers say there will be plenty of free parking. You can find more information here.

Sausage Fest at Rusty Nickel Brewing

Sausage Fest will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Rusty Nickel Brewing. "Rusty Nickel Brewing’s 'Sausage Fest' is our annual food festival with a focus on sausage of all kinds. The main event is our home-made sausage competition. It’s no surprise that this is one of our most popular events of the year. The event features a day stuffed with activities, tasty food, great drinks, games, and more! Sign up today to compete with your meat, or reserve a table and spend the day with us," its website says. There are two ways to attend — VIP reservations for $15 per person which guarantees indoor seating and more or general admission which is free but does not guarantee seating. You can find more information here.

Pre-Valentine's Day Stoplight Silent Disco

A pre-Valentine's Day Stoplight Silent Disco will take place on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Forbes Theater at 500 Pearl. "Get ready to ignite your night at our Stoplight Silent Disco! Whether you’re single, taken, or somewhere in between, this is the event for you. Picture this: a sea of Glowstick Necklaces glowing red, yellow, and green, signaling your relationship status. Dance to your heart’s content with fellow revelers as you enjoy great music and mingle under the pulsating lights," its website says. There will be three channels of music — Electronic Dance/Hip/Hop R&B/Top 40 & Throwback Hits. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are available online and on-street and ramp parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Fire & Ice Celebration at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

The annual Fire & Ice Celebration at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel to benefit the Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County began on Thursday and continues through Saturday. "Chautauqua Harbor Hotel invites guests and local residents to enjoy winter’s hottest party to benefit The Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County. Bringing much needed merriment to winter’s longest stretch, the signature Fire & Ice party promises thrills and chills as the magnificent grounds of this lakeside hotel are transformed," a release says. There will be over 40,000 lbs. of ice meticulously carved into sculptures, ice bars, and martini luges, adult playgrounds punctuated by roaring fire pits, fully stocked bar and local wines and beer tastings, light hors d’oeuvres, chili, and chowder, live music, fireworks display to end the evening. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $35 per person. Organizers say room packages are also available. You can find more information here.