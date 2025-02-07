7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 7 - February 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Need some weekend plans? We've got you covered with seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Harlem Globetrotters at KeyBank Center
- On Repeat: One Direction party at Electric City
- Cupid's Undie Run
- Buffalo On Tap 2025 at Buffalo Convention Center
- Winter Sip & Shop at Buffalo AKG Art Museum
- Westminster Community Charter School Health & Wellness Fair
- Pride Night at The Ice at Canalside
