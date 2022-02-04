7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 4 - February 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region this weekend.

Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition opens at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Saturday. It is on tour from the Field Museum "the immersive exhibit introduces guests to how the dinosaurs and their habitat would have looked 250 million years ago, and interactive elements provide an opportunity to learn how the scientists behind these discoveries performed their research in what is now the icy and barren content of Antarctica," the release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Auto Show returns to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

After it was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Auto Show has made its return to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The show opened Thursday and continues through Sunday. You can expect at least 200 cars in the show. Discount tickets available at Tops, Dash’s and Consumer Beverage and a portion of each sale, benefits local charities through New Car Dealers of WNY. You can find more information here.

The Backyard Classic at the Ice at Canalside

The Backyard Classic will be held at the Ice at Canalside Friday to Sunday to support Oishei Children's Hospital. The schedule is as follows, youth skills competition Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., all day adult and youth play Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bandits return to KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits return to KeyBank Center to take on the Rochester Knighthawks Saturday. Coming off a thrilling 18-17 comeback overtime victory over the New York Riptide, the Bandits are 5- for the first time since 2009. Buffalo is also the only undefeated team remaining in the NLL and hold the top spot in the East. The theme for the game is Hometown Heroes night. You can find tickets here.

The Harlem Globetrotters return to KeyBank Center

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will take to the court at KeyBank Center Friday to show off their skills. "The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show," organizers say. You can find tickets and more information here.

Final weekend of 'Beyond Van Gogh'

Beyond Van Gogh, the immersive art experience, received its final extension and will only be in Western New York through February 6. Beyond Van Gogh came to WNY in August and has been extended multiple times. This weekend will be its final weekend at the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall. You can find more information here.