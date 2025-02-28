7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 28 - March 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're heading into the first weekend of March, and if you're looking for something to do, we've got you covered! Here are seven things to do in Western New York.
- Cavalcade of Cars at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg
- Shamrock Run in Buffalo's Old First Ward
- Buffalo Wine & Chocolate Festival at The Statler
- Country Night at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
- Green Beer Sunday at Gateway Harbor Pavilion in City of Tonawanda
- Pączki Day at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
- Fred Jackson & Stevie Johnson autograph signing at Dave & Adam's
You can find more information about these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.