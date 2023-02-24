7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 24 - February 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we enter the final weekend of February, if you're looking for something to do there is plenty going on across the region.

Buffalo on Tap at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

Buffalo on Tap will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday. There will be craft beer, live music and vendors. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Sunday with puck drop scheduled for 1 p.m. The Sabres and Capitals are two of the multiple teams fighting for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. You can find more information here.

Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo

The Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo will return to the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Saturday and Sunday. The autograph guest lineup includes Joe DeLamielleure, Doug Flutie, Nyheim Hines, Fred Jackson, Brian Moorman, Scott Norwood, Peerless Price, Billy Shaw, Antowain Smith, Steve Tasker, Kyle Williams, Martin Biron, Rick Jeanneret, Brad May, Rob Ray and more. You can find more information here.

WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show

The WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg began on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "The WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show will bring you 4 days full of home improvement inspiration and time to talk to the professionals! Whether you’re ready to get your hands dirty with a DIY project, or looking to hire a professional to handle the job while you sit back and relax, the WNY Home Show is your one-stop shop," its website says. You can find more information here.

Penguin Paddle at Holiday Valley

The Penguin Paddle will take place at Holiday Valley on Saturday. There will be a buffet cook-out lunch, silent auction, wine wall, and a raffle. "The Penguin Paddle is one of the most anticipated events of the ski season and the major source of funding for the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program or LASP. The annual Penguin Paddle is an all-day event that is held on the slope-side of the Yodeler Lodge in cooperation with Holiday Valley Ski Resort," its website says. You can find more information here.

Hadestown at Shea's Performing Arts Center

The Tony-winning best musical, Hadestown, began at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Tuesday and continues through Sunday. "COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate," its website says. You can find more information here.