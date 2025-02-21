7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 21 - February 23

Need some weekend plans? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York this weekend.
- Buffalo Bisons Spring Training Carnival at The Powerhouse
- 3rd Annual Recreational Festival at The R.O.C.K.
- WinterFest 2025 at Ralph Wilson Park
- 2025 Brewer's Invitational: a VIP Beer Festival at the NYBP Beer Lodge
- PWHL: Takeover Tour at KeyBank Center
- Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo
- Junior History Buffs: Inventor Series
