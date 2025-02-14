7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 14 - February 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for some plans this Valentine's Day weekend? Here are seven things you can do in Western New York!
- Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center
- Whiskey Riot at the Powerhouse
- Lincoln’s Birthday Celebration at the Buffalo History Museum
- Anti-Valentine’s Ghost Hunt at Rolling Hills Asylum
- Northtowns Sports Cards and TCG Show II
- Adult Prom Remix at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
- Winter Train and Toy Show at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.