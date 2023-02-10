7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: February 10 - February 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and do something this weekend, there is plenty taking place across Western New York.

Buffalo Sabres return to the ice at KeyBank Center to take on the Calgary Flames

The Buffalo Sabres will return from the NHL All-Star break on Saturday and hit the ice at the KeyBank Center to take on the Calgary Flames. As of Friday afternoon, the Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. You can find more information here.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Join us at Buffalo Riverworks for shopping with 75 local vendors, ice skating with characters, curling, food, drinks and more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Sweethearts Dance at the Buffalo History Museum

The Sweethearts Dance will take place at the Buffalo History Museum Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. "Join us for our inaugural Sweethearts Dance, a 50’s themed evening of dancing, retro photo opportunities, cocktails, light fare, and local sweets, pastry, and bake goods," its website says. You can find more information here.

Valentine’s Day Cookie & Craft Experience at Explore and More the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum

A Valentine’s Day Cookie & Craft Experience will take place at Explore and More the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum Saturday and Sunday. "Let’s bake with love! Join us for a special Valentine’s Day cookie & craft experience hosted by the Wonderland Princesses," its website says. You can find more information here.

Cupid's Undie Run Buffalo

The 2023 Cupid's Undie Run Buffalo will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the run starting around 2 p.m. "Cupid’s Undie Run kicks off with drinking and dancing, then we jog it out with a mile(ish) run and end it all with an epic dance party," its website says. Proceeds support those affected by neurofibromatosis. You can find more information here.

Fort Niagara in the Civil War

Old Fort Niagara will host "Fort Niagara in the Civil War" on Sunday. "Although Fort Niagara was far from the front lines during the American Civil War, the fort nonetheless saw a great deal of activity. Enjoy special tours of the fort and learn what it looked like from 1861-65. Follow the trials and tribulations of the 7th United States Infantry as they travel from New Mexico to Fort Niagara," its website says. You can find more information here.