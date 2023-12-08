7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 8 - December 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's plenty of holiday fun taking place across Western New York!

Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza

The Downtown Buffalo Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza will take place on Saturday. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with free ice-skating and at 6 p.m. the lighting of the tree and fireworks display over Fountain Plaza will take place. After the fireworks and tree lighting there will be visits with Santa, carriage rides, a food truck, and more. The event is free to attend. Ice skating is free but if you need ice skates, rentals are available for $2 for children and $3 for adults. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Central Terminal Winter Fest

Buffalo Central Terminal Winter Fest will take place on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Central Terminal located at 495 Paderewski Drive. Organizers say there will be horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures, winter characters, holiday caroling, kids' crafts and activities, and local food vendors. The event is free to attend and parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Plants Around the Planet

Plants Around the Planet will take place at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Join us under the grand glass dome for a day full of adventure, exploration, learning, and fun! Journey around the globe and see exotic plants from different continents! Learn all about rainforests, deserts, and even some of Western New York's interesting plants. Complete our scavenger hunt and stamp your passport for a special prize! Don't forget to explore the Wegmans Family Garden to complete your visit," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Parking is free in the lot located adjacent to the Botanical Gardens or on the South Park Ring Road. You can find more information here.

Lumber City Christmas Market

The Lumber City Christmas Market will take place Friday through Sunday at the Greenhouse Events Center at 700 E Robinson Street in North Tonawanda. "Featuring over 70 local vendors selling a mix of gifts, decor, and everything Christmas, you will be sure to find something special for everyone on your list. Santa will be here daily to greet guests and take free photos. Don't forget to check out the Christmas Basket Raffle while you are here," its event page says. The event is free to attend. Parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Cookie Fest

The third annual Cookie Fest will take place on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at The Terrace at Delaware Park. Organizers say there will be fun for the whole family with local bakeries on hand, live music, and activities for kids. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12.50 for kids. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Mike Randall in Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol

A special holiday engagement of Mike Randall in Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol will take place Friday through Sunday at the Kavinoky Theatre. There will be one show each day. The shows are an hour and 50 minutes long with one 15-minute intermission. "Step into the timeless enchantment of Charles Dickens's classic tale brought to vivid life in Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol, a heartwarming production that has mesmerized audiences across Western New York since its premiere in 2007. This beloved one-man rendition, masterfully crafted and performed by Mike Randall, captures the essence of the holiday spirit, inviting friends and family on an unforgettable journey through the magic of storytelling," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Parking will be available. You can find more information here.