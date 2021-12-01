7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 3 - December 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend is the first weekend of December and there are plenty of holiday season activities taking place.

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights returns to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Organizers say there is a new drive-thru route this year that will consist of over 70 variations of LED light displays, arches and light tunnels. Attendees will enter through South Park Avenue and exit onto McKinley Parkway. The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will be opened on December 1 and will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $20 per vehicle (plus fees) and must be purchased online here. You can find more information here.

Downtown Buffalo Christmas Tree Lighting

The Downtown Buffalo Christmas Tree Lighting Presented by ACV Auctions will take place December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza. Organizers say the event marks the official opening of the free ice-skating season downtown. You can find more information here and here.

Holiday Valley opening day

Holiday Valley announced it is targeting December 3 as its opening date for the 2021 season, weather permitting. You can find more information here. You can check the opening date, if one is available, for the other local ski resorts at the following links Kissing Bridge, Holimont, Peek'n Peak.

Holidays at the Broadway Market

Holidays at the Broadway Market kicks off December 4. There will be an opportunity to take a picture with Santa as well as holiday food and crafts. The market will also have special hours for the rest of the holiday season. You can find more information here.

Totally Buffalo 716mas

Totally Buffalo 716mas will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on December 4 and December 5. There will be over 100 local vendors with handmade gifts, crafts, apparel and more. You can find more information here and here.

Shnowy Winter Wonderland at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum

The Shnowy Winter Wonderland at Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum will take place December 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be ice skating, snacks and access to the Children’s Museum. You can find more information here and here.