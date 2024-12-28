7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 27 - December 29

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've made it to the last weekend of 2024! If you're looking for something to do as we get ready to head into the new year, here are seven things to do in Western New York!
- YuleTIDE Days at the Aquarium of Niagara
- Buffalo Riverworks Annual Foosball Tournament
- Buffalo Bandits home opener and championship banner-raising ceremony
- Last weekend of the Festival Of Lights
- Last weekend Stony Brook Legendary Lights
- Home For The Holidays Silent Disco at Resurgence Brewing Company
- Holiday Family Fun Day at the Buffalo History Museum
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.