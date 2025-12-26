7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 26 - December 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Even after Christmas there's still time to take in the holiday season before it wraps up. Here are our picks for fun family events happening during this final weekend of 2025 in Western New York.
- Final weekend of the Buffalo Holiday Market
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights
- Festive Fridays at the Ice at Canalside, DJ Night
- Poinsettias After Dark
- FrostFEST 2025
- YuleTide Days
- Holiday Break Week at Explore & More
You can find more details on these events in the links provided.