7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 22 - December 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Christmas weekend and there are plenty of holiday-themed events taking place across Western New York!

51st annual East Aurora Carolcade

The 51st annual East Aurora Carolcade will take place on Saturday from 7 to 8 p.m. along Main Street, between Elm and Olean Streets. Organizers say the street will be closed to traffic starting at 6:30 p.m. and will reopen around 8:30 p.m. There will be complimentary hot chocolate available at tables near Vidler's 5 & 10. There will also be appearances by fairy tale princesses and Santa and Mrs. Clause. The event is free to attend. There will be parking available throughout the village. You can find more information here.

Stony Brook Legendary Lights

The Stony Brook/Quail Run neighborhood in Lancaster is made up of over 300 homes spread across eight streets. Each year neighbors come together to decorate their homes with holiday lights and decorations which are referred to as "Stony Brook Legendary Lights" that turn on Thanksgiving night and shine nightly through January 1. If you haven't taken a walk or a drive through the neighborhood this year, this weekend is the perfect time to do so! It is free to drive or walk through, but you'll have the option to donate at any of the donation drop boxes or online. This year, donations will benefit the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. If you choose to walk, parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Festival of Lights

Another Western New York holiday tradition, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights began at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thanksgiving weekend and continues on select dates through December 30. This is another event that is perfect for this weekend if you haven't had a chance to check it out yet! You can experience the full event through Saturday. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tickets are $30 per carload for the full experience. The entrance to the festival is off McKinley Parkway. You can find more information here.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at Explore & More

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa will take place at Explore & More The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. "The day will be happy and bright with a deluxe hot cocoa bar, jumbo sugar cookie decorating, and a station to write letters to the North Pole. The magic wouldn't be complete without our guest of honor: Santa Claus! He'll be spreading seasonal cheer with storytime and photo opportunities. Kids will also enjoy a guest appearance Sprinkles the Elf," its website says. Organizers say the event is best suited for those ages three to seven. Tickets are $20 per child with an accompanying adult. Parking will be available near the museum. You can find more information here.

Jingle Bell Rock the Ice at Canalside

Jingle Bell Rock the Ice at Canalside will take place on Friday. Organizers say there will be $1 off admission if you're wearing something festive, best dressed will win a $100 Buffalo Waterfront gift card, a stocking stuffer giveaway to the first 300, live DJ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., fireworks at 7:30 p.m., holiday photo op, 25% off all merchandise, giveaways and more. Parking will be available near the Ice at Canalside. You can find more information here.

'Annie' at Shea's Performing Arts Center

'Annie' began at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Monday and continues through Saturday. There are two shows on Friday and two shows on Saturday. "Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Parking will be available near Shea's. You can find more information here.