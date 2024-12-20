7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 20 - December 22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the final weekend before the big holiday week and we have 7 things you can do in Western New York!
- 52nd Annual Carolcade celebration in the Village of East Aurora
- Breakfast with Santa at the Buffalo Zoo
- Totally Sweet Buffalo's Procrastinator's Christmas Market at RiverWorks
- The Lion King at Shea's Buffalo
- Cookies & Cocoa with Santa at Explore & More
- The Elmwood Carol Crawl
- Poinsettias After Dark at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens
You can find more information about each of these events in the video at the top of the page and in the links provided.