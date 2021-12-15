7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 17 - December 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do with the family, plenty of holiday events are planned throughout the region this weekend.

49th annual Carolcade in East Aurora

The 49th annual Carolcade in East Aurora will take place December 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Main Street between Elm and Olean Streets. Main will be closed between those streets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is hosted by the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce. You can find more information here.

Once Upon a Holiday

Once Upon a Holiday will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks December 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, Buffalo RiverWorks and Second Generation Theatre the event will feature Once Upon a Time by Second Generation Theatre, a character skate, Ken/Ton students performing holiday music and a vendor village. You can find more information here.

Winter Recreation Celebration in Cheektowaga

The Cheektowaga Youth & Recreational Services Department Winter Recreation Celebration will take place December 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stiglmeier Park. The family-friendly event is a holiday celebration that will include a visit from Santa, face painting, fire works, live entertainment, and more. You can find more information here.

West Seneca’s 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

West Seneca’s 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will take place December 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. behind West Seneca Town Hall. Organizers say the event will feature fire trucks, children’s cctivities (Santa’s Workshop), food trucks, holiday musical entertainment. You can find more information here.

Hamilton at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Hamilton opened at Shea's Performing Arts Center December 14 and continues on select dates through January 2, 2022. You can find more information on the popular Broadway music here.

A Christmas Carol at Alleyway Theatre

A Christmas Carol opened at Alleyway Theatre December 3 and continues on select dates through December 23. You can find more information here.