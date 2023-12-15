7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 15 - December 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From holiday shopping with a twist to running for a cause, we've got you covered with seven things you can do this weekend in Western New York!

Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park

Santa Land, presented by the Erie County Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, will take place at Chestnut Ridge Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Santa land is bringing back family favorite activities this year and adding some new excitement as well. Among the returning activities are hay wagon rides from the Casino to Santa's Workshop, where kids can meet the Jolly Old Elf and take a photo. There’s also a mailbox to drop off letters to Santa, as well as holiday wood branding and cross-cut sawmill fun with the Forestry Bureau outside the Casino. No branding Santa! NEW in 2023, there will be an Artisan Vendor Fair inside the Casino and the new Casino concessionaire will be open for the event. Everyone is reminded to dress appropriately for the weather," a release says. The event is free to attend. Organizers say parking will be limited for the event and carpooling is encouraged. If you are attending, you should enter the park at the Rte. 277 main entrance as no other entrances will be open. You can find more information here.

Procrastinator's Holiday Market at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Procrastinator's Holiday Market will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. "It’s a great opportunity to pick up some amazing last-minute Christmas gifts for the ones you love! Buffalo-inspired merchandise of all kind made by local folks!! Stop by Buffalo RiverWorks and shop local with 100 local artisans and vendors! It’s a beautiful, fully-covered, yet open air venue on the water with loads of parking, beautiful holiday decorations and more," its website says. The event is free to attend. On-site parking will be available. You can find more information here.

Tipsy Tinsel Holiday Market

The Tipsy Tinsel Holiday Market will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Seneca One. The Facebook event says there will be 50+ local vendors, tattoos, food, drink specials and samples, prizes and much more. The event is free to attend. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Ugly Sweater Silent Disco

An Ugly Sweater Silent Disco will take place on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight at Resurgence Brewing Company. There will be three channels of music — electronic dance, hip hop/R&B, and top 40/throwback hits, UV Christmas decorations and drink specials. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $20. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Winterfest at the Kenan Center

Winterfest will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kenan Center in Lockport. "Professionally decorated house, photos and hot cocoa with Santa, Mini-golf in the Arena, Holiday arts and crafts in the Taylor Theater, letters to Santa, fun activities, special guests, and more," its website says. Ticket prices vary. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Gingerbread Wonderland

If you haven't been able to check out the Gingerbread Wonderland at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, this weekend is your last chance. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. "Imagine brightly colored gumdrops, candy canes, peppermints, licorice, and lots of icing. Talk about a sugar rush. Decorating gingerbread houses is a fun festive activity for the whole family. And it’s even more fun when it’s larger than life. The talented students and chefs of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute took this tradition to the next level by creating a life-size gingerbread village. You can walk around and explore this gingerbread village on weekends starting on November 25 through December 17," its website says. You can find more information here.