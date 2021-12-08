7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 10 - December 12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? There are several holiday events happening in the region.

Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park

Santa Land returns to Chestnut Ridge Park December 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event did not occur in 2020 and will be converted to a drive-thru this year. As attendees travel the 1.4-mile course through the park they will be able to stop for giveaways, demonstrations and more. Gates will close at 3:30 p.m. for the last visitors. You can find more information here.

Shop South Buffalo

Shop South Buffalo is an annual holiday shop local event that was founded in 2013 by Buffalo Common Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon. The event is scheduled for December 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes businesses along Seneca Street, Abbott Road and South Park Avenue. You can find more information here.

Breakfast with Santa at the Buffalo Zoo

Breakfast with Santa at the Buffalo Zoo has returned after a year away. The event returned December 4, but continues on December 11, 18 and 19. "Bring your holiday appetite for a chef-prepared breakfast buffet that includes all your morning favorites and a special photo opportunity with Santa! After breakfast, stroll the grounds, see our beautiful holiday decorations and say 'Happy Holidays' to your favorite animals on exhibit," the zoo's website says. You can find more information and tickets here.

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas at Kleinhans Music Hall

Music Director JoAnn Falletta will be joined by operatic soprano and Buffalo resident, Sirgourney Cook, in a selection of traditional favorites on December 10 at 10:30 a.m. and on December 11 at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information and tickets here.

The Castle by Candlelight at Old Fort Niagara

Old Fort Niagara presents The Castle by Candlelight, a tour of the Great Lakes’ oldest building illuminated entirely by candles. The event takes place December 11 and December 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. "Throughout the Fort, visitors will encounter members of the Fort’s 18th century garrison demonstrating everything from quill pens to fur trading to traditional games of skill. Three times each evening the garrison turns out to perform a grand feu de joie (firing of joy), a rolling fire of muskets and cannons. Cooks prepare a holiday feast, musicians play popular songs of the era and a Recollet priest reads the Christmas story in Latin in the Fort’s 295-year-old chapel," the fort's website says. You can find more information and tickets here.

Christmas on the Canal

A free holiday market hosted by Lockport Main Street will take place December 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises building. You can find more information here.