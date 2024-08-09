7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 9 - August 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 7 things you can do in Western New York!

Erie County Fair

The "12 Best Days of Summer" are back! The 184th Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 18 at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Gate and building hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Midway hours are noon to 11 p.m. every day. You can expect animals, amusement rides, food, and more. You can find more information here.

Wyoming County Fair

The Wyoming County Fair kicks off on Saturday and continues through August 17 at the Pike Fairgrounds. Hours vary each day. The midway hours are noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. You can expect animals, amusement rides, food, and more. You can find more information here.

Lewiston Art Festival

The Lewiston Art Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the Village of Lewiston. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. "Since 1966, The Lewiston Art Festival has attracted visitors and art lovers from across Western New York and Southern Ontario, as well as international visitors from Niagara Falls, just 10 minutes away. For two days, the picturesque and historic Village of Lewiston, New York welcomes more than 150 exceptional artists and fine crafters. You get the chance to meet the artists, discuss their work one-on-one—and find something you love," its website says. You can find more information here.

Sunflowers of Sanborn Craft Show Weekend #1

The Sunflowers of Sanborn will host Craft Show Weekend #1 on Saturday and Sunday. It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be over 50 crafters and artisans on site. You can find more information here.

Taste of Culture

Taste of Culture will take place on Saturday on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Travel around the world at Old Falls Street's Taste of Culture! Try a variety of international cuisine, enjoy music from a mariachi band, belly dancing performances, Irish dancers, henna artists, a passport activity for kids and more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Asian Food and Culture Festival

The Asian Food and Culture Festival will take place on Sunday at Canalside in Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. "Join us for the Fifth Annual Asian Food and Culture Festival, an all-day celebration featuring live performances, cultural exhibits, and the chance to savor an array of Asian cuisine from the local restaurants, each offering unique flavors and dishes. Enjoy interactive cultural exchanges, discover traditional arts and crafts, and explore the rich tapestry of Asian heritage," its website says. You can find more information here.