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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 7 - August 9

Western New York is buzzing with summer excitement, and I've got your guide on seven things you can check out this weekend!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 7 - August 9
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is buzzing with summer excitement, and I've got your guide on seven things you can check out this weekend!

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 7 - August 9

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.

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