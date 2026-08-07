BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is buzzing with summer excitement, and I've got your guide on seven things you can check out this weekend!
- Niagara County Fair
- Lucille Ball Comedy Festival
- Eden Corn Festival + Avon Rotary Corn Festival
- Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire
- Putting The Neighbor Back in the Hood
- Sophia the Fierce Lemonade Stand + WNY Wheels 4 Teal Car Show
- Asian Food and Culture Festival
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 7 - August 9
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.