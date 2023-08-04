7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 4 - August 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of events taking place across Western New York as we enter the first weekend of August.

Niagara County Fair and Cattaraugus County Fair

The Niagara County Fair began Wednesday and continues through Sunday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds. "The Niagara County Fair in Lockport, NY is the largest youth fair in the state and has something for everyone. Approximately 50,000 people flock to the 5-day fair to enjoy local events, live music, shows, contests, food, rides and more," its website says. Tickets are $10 per person from Wednesday to Saturday and kids 6 and under are free. On Sunday, tickets are $20 per carload or $7 per person. There is a designated parking area at the fairgrounds. You can find more information here. The Cattaraugus County Fair began on Sunday and continues through Saturday at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds. "We are a hometown, family-friendly, all-around fun fair! We pride ourselves on staying affordable in this ever-changing world," its website says. Tickets are $15 and kids under 2 are free. There is a designated parking area at the fairgrounds. You can find more information here.

Eden Corn Festival

The Eden Corn Festival began Thursday and continues through Sunday on Route 62 in the Town of Eden at the American Legion Post #880. "The Eden Corn Festival is a four-day annual event in the Town of Eden. The Festival attracts thousands of people from across Western New York and the nation, and is one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the area," its website says. Organizers say the event is free to the general public due to the support of sponsors but charges will still apply in area parking lots. You can find more information here.

Fall Out Boy and 50 Cent at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fall Out Boy will bring the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday. The show is set for 6:30 p.m. and will occur rain or shine. It will also feature Bring Me The Horizon, Games We Play and Royal & the Serpent. You can find more information here. 50 Cent will bring the "The Final Lap Tour" to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Saturday. The show is set for 6:30 p.m. and will occur rain or shine. It will also feature Busta Rhymes and Jeremih. You can find more information here.

Oliver Street Art Festival

The 8th annual Oliver Street Art Festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda between Robinson and Schenck Streets. "The Oliver Street Art Festival highlights the talents of local artists and musicians and enriches the neighborhood with the arts. The festival will also feature live music, food vendors and other refreshments," the Facebook event page says. It is free and open to the public, parking is available is the surrounding neighborhood. You can find more information here.

Asian Food & Culture Festival at Canalside

The Asian Food & Culture Festival will take place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Central Wharf at Canalside. "This event will bring together people of all backgrounds to experience the wonderful flavors, colors, and diversity of Asian cuisine and cultures. All day live performances, with exhibits, tasting, and of course wonderful Asian food from some of the best local restaurants! Fun activities for all ages at this volunteer run event," its website says. The festival is free to attend and parking is available in the nearby area. You can find more information here.

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival began at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. There are over 50 live events planned throughout the five days including a Family Variety & Comedy Show, Block Parties, Live Music, Comedy Trivia, Stand-up Showcase, and more. Ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.