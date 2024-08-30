7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 30 - September 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend as the summer unofficially comes to an end and kids get ready to go back to school next week, here are 7 things to do in WNY!

National Buffalo Wing Festival

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will run from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The festival will include over 100 styles of wings, Wing It On! U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship, Buffalo Buffet Bowl for professional eaters from Major League Eating, Hot Wing Eating or Buffalo Wing Eating contest for amateurs, bobbing for wings in a kiddie pool filled with blue cheese, baby wing costume pageant, cooking contests, live music. This year, the festival will have a new layout. Organizers said attendees will still have access to the field but all the action and food will be held on the main concourse inside the stadium. You can find more information here.

Wings Over Batavia Air Show

The Wings Over Batavia Air Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Batavia Airport. Gates will open at 2 p.m. and flying will begin around 5 p.m. Flying will continue through twilight, ending at 9 p.m. "The 2024 Wings Over Batavia Air Show will feature modern military aircraft, warbirds and world champion aerobatic performers! That’s not all! Each night when the sun sets, air show fans will be treated to a high energy night show with choreographed fireworks featuring aerobatic performances," its website says. You can find more information here.

Third annual Mafia Boat Parade

The third annual Mafia Boat Parade will take place on Sunday with the boats setting sail at 1 p.m. from Buffalo's inner harbor. A watch party with vendors will be held at Canalside from noon to 3:30 p.m. The event aims to raise funds for the Firefighter Arno Memorial Fund this year. You can find more information here.

Third annual Buffalo Jazz Festival

The third annual Buffalo Jazz Festival will take place on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richardson-Olmsted Campus. "Set against the backdrop of the historic Richardson Hotel Buffalo and the picturesque South Lawn, this year's free festival promises to be an unforgettable day of music, community, and cultural celebration. The event has grown into an exciting gathering, uniting people from all walks of life to enjoy the sounds of spectacular jazz while basking in the glow of one of Buffalo’s most iconic landmarks," a release says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo German Fest

The Buffalo German Fest will take place on Friday and Saturday at Cheektowaga Town Park. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. "Where else would you rather be than at Cheektowaga Town Park eating and drinking authentic German beer and cuisine, listening to authentic bands, learning traditional dances, participating in contests and games, and partying for a weekend with nearly 2,000 of your friends and family," its website says. You can find more information here.

Olcott Beach Car Show

The Olcott Beach Car Show will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Krull Park in Olcott. There will be over 1,000 show cars, awards, dash plaques, basket raffle, 50/50, vendors, and more. You can find more information here.