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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30

From local tunes to mouthwatering wings, here are seven can't-miss things to check out this final weekend of August!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From local tunes to mouthwatering wings, here are seven can't-miss things to check out this final weekend of August!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below.

WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30

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