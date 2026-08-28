BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From local tunes to mouthwatering wings, here are seven can't-miss things to check out this final weekend of August!
- Egyptian Festival
- Buffalo German Fest
- Lewiston Jazz Festival
- Main Block Party
- South Buffalo Irish Festival
- National Buffalo Wing Festival + Arts in the Village & Skoob's Wing Fling
- Apple Thief Weekend
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video below.
WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 28 - August 30