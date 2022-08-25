7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region.

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts

The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.

South Buffalo Irish Festival

The South Buffalo Irish Festival will take place Saturday at Cazenovia Park from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. "The South Buffalo Irish Festival has become a local tradition where you'll not only experience great Irish and Celtic music with over 20 years of festival. You can also find food from many of your favorite local South Buffalo restaurants, plenty of kid friendly activities in the Kids Zone, and a glimpse into the traditions of music on our Trad Stage," its website says. You can find more information here.

Lewiston Jazz Festival

The Lewiston Jazz Festival will take place on Center Street in Lewiston on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m. Organizers say it is the largest outdoor jazz festival in Western New York. The festival is free but there are a limited number of paid seats available in front of the Main Stage for the headliner performances. You can find more information here.

Tonawanda City Porchfest

The Tonawanda City Porchfest will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine. "Tonawanda City Porchfest was founded by members of the community who wanted to bring the grassroots event that has been hosted in other communities for the past 15 years," its website says. You can find more information here.

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will take place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Buffalo's Central Terminal. There will be music performances, DJ sets, art exhibitors, art installations and curated talks. You can find more information here.

13th Annual St. Mary's Egyptian Festival

The 13th Annual St. Mary's Egyptian Festival will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church in North Tonawanda. "Adventure into the Egyptian culture with delicious food, decadent desserts, traditional gifts and a community that will have you feeling like family," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.