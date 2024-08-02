7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 2 - August 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do as we head into the first weekend of August, we've got you covered with 7 things you can do in Western New York!

The 60th annual Eden Corn Festival

The 60th annual Eden Corn Festival kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday on the grounds of American Legion Post 880 on Legion Drive in Eden. It runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The BBQ Competition cook-off will return for the third year and other favorites will be back in including: corn husking competition, media personality corn husking competition, garden tractor pull, cruise night, baseball playoffs, kangaroo demonstrations, amusement rides, nightly music entertainment. You can find more information here.

Sunflowers of Sanborn Grand Opening and Kids Weekend

Sunflowers of Sanborn opened for the season on Thursday and will host special Kids Weekend events on Saturday and Sunday. It will be open Thursdays to Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the season. Over eight acres of sunflowers to enjoy, a corn maze, a u-pick apple field, apple cannons, and duck races. This Saturday there will be a kid's day celebration with a character meet and greet from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and bounce houses from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Sunday will be Princess Day, you can meet your favorite princess from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there will be bounce houses from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information here and here.

Niagara and Cattaraugus County Fairs

The Niagara County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through Sunday. The Cattaraugus County Fair kicked off on July 27 and continues through Saturday. You can expect animals, amusement rides, food, and more at each fair. You can find more information here and here.

2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Hosted by the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, the 2024 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicked off on Thursday and continues through Sunday. "Over 50 live events will be presented over four days in a festival that celebrates comedy’s contemporary stars and rising talent from across the country, while celebrating comedy’s great heritage," a release says. You can find more information here.

9th annual Oliver Street Art Festival

The 9th annual Oliver Street Art Festival will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. There will be more than 65 artist vendors, food, live music, and more. "This one-day event transforms Oliver Street into a bustling hub where art enthusiasts, collectors, artists, musicians, and community members converge to revel in creativity," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Boozy Book Fair

A Boozy Book Fair will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. "Merit Badge Books and Buffalo Bubble Bar will be on hand to recreate the magic of a school book fair… but for grown-ups. Explore the gardens and sip on something sweet while you browse tables filled with books (plus fun book-ish trinkets & gifts!). Bring your friends and stock up on hot new releases and sizzling summer reads," the website says. You can find more information here.

Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire

The Lancaster Renaissance Street Faire will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in the Village of Lancaster. "Our vendor list is growing, we will have street performers, live music, a kids tent with free activities, a kids sidewalk chalk contest and all ages costume contest," the Facebook event page says. You can find more information here.

Have a great weekend!