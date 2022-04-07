7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 8 - April 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you are looking for something to do.

Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field

Buffalo Bisons baseball is back at Sahlen Field! The Bisons kicked off the season at home Tuesday and continue a series against the Iowa Cubs through Sunday. Friday's game is a fridaynightbash!, Saturday's game is Tops Dog Day at the Park and kids tickets for Sunday's game will be $5. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits return to the turf at KeyBank Center Saturday to take on the New York Riptide. The Bandits have the best record in the NLL at 13-2 and lead the lead in goals for with 210. There are three more games left in the regular season for the Bandits. Two of the final three games, including Saturday's matchup with the Riptide, are at KeyBank Center where the Bandits are 7-0 this season. You can find more information and tickets here.

Thawfest at Buffalo RiverWorks

Thawfest 2022 will be held at Buffalo RiverWorks Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thawfest is "a springtime celebration of Western New York's local breweries, distilleries and wineries," a promotional flyer says. You can find more information and tickets here.

"Easter Eggsperience" at The Buffalo Zoo

The Buffalo Zoo will host its "Easter Eggsperience" Saturday and Sunday. "This family-friendly event features a Zoo-wide Easter egg scavenger hunt, including a photo op with the Easter bunny and a few other special friends, complimentary train rides (weather permitting), and more," its website says. You can find more information here.

Step Out Buffalo's Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

Step Out Buffalo will host its Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market Saturday and Sunday at The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park. "Shop over 100 of Buffalo and WNY's best local vendors as you gather gifts for Mother's Day and prepare for spring along with all your Buffalo Easter essentials! While you shop the market enjoy free samples from local booze makers plus a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, seasonal cocktails, food trucks, and baked goods," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here.

Totally Sweet Buffalo Easter Marketplace

Totally Sweet Buffalo will host an Easter Marketplace at Banchetti's by Rizzo on Saturday and Sunday. "You'll find all the Easter Chocolate, butter lambs, horseradish, backed goods, breads, pierogi, baskets, gifts and apparel you will need! Plus, the Easter Bunny will make a visit and the bar will be serving Bloody Mary's, Mimosa's and more," the event page says. You can find more information and tickets here.