7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 7 - April 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Here are 7 things to do in Western New York.

Easter season at the Broadway Market

Easter season wraps up at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market this weekend and visiting the market during the season is a tradition for many Western New Yorkers. There will be live music on both Saturday and Sunday. The Easter Bunny will be at the market daily through Saturday. The market is closed on Easter but reopens on Dyngus day. You can find more information here.

Spring Flower Exhibit and the Botanical Bunny at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

The Spring Flower Exhibit kicked off at the Botanical Bunny at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on March 18 and continues through April 16. In addition to the exhibit, the Botanical Bunny will be there joining us on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Included with admission those two days will be face painting and a scavenger hunt. You can find more information here.

Breakfast with a Bunny at Becker Farms

Becker Farms will host an Easter brunch on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. "Spend Easter with us and get a delicious Easter breakfast with an Easter Egg Hunt (ages 2-12), Meet and Greet with the Easter bunny (ages 2-12), and an animal feed voucher! All breakfast items will be conveniently wrapped to go to make it extra convenient for families with young children," its website says. You can find more information here.

Visit with the Easter Bunny at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon you can hop on into Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum to visit with the Easter Bunny. The bunny visits are included with admission. You can find more information here.

Pils, Pierogi & Polka with "Those Idiots" at Flying Bison Brewing Company

Flying Bison Brewing Company will host a party to officially welcome the spring season on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. "C﻿old beers will be flowing both inside & from a refrigerated tap trailer outside. Delicious food, Polish & American, will be available from both the Polish Villa truck & Moon Doggies just outside of the party tent. Those Idiots take the stage between 2-5pm under the outdoor tent playing their raucous blend of polka, pop, and rock favorites," its website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will hit the ice at KeyBank Center on Saturday to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Sabres continue to be on the outside looking in on the playoffs and their path in is difficult, but not impossible. After Saturday's game, the Sabres will only have one more regular season home game remaining. You can find more information here.