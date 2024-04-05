7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 5 - April 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're gearing up for another fun weekend here in Western New York. Check out these seven things you can do!

Buffalo Eclipse Pre-Party Silent Disco

We're just days away from the total solar eclipse and what better way to celebrate than at the Buffalo Eclipse Pre-Party Silent Disco? The 21+ party starts Friday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo. The theme is the sun and moon! You can enjoy eclipse-themed drinks while dancing to three different channels of music. Regular tickets are available and start at about $23. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the party. You can learn more about the Buffalo Eclipse Pre-Party Silent Disco here.

Solar Spectacle Festival

You can learn all about the total solar eclipse at the Genesee Country Village & Museum. The Solar Spectacle Festival runs Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Visit our festival tent for live music, face painting, local vendors with eclipse-themed merchandise, totality tasty treats, and more," its website says. There will also be hands-on activities in history and science! Ticket prices vary and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Solar Spectacle Festival here.

Eclipse Extravaganza

Don't miss the Eclipse Extravaganza at the Buffalo History Museum. The celebration kicks off Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "With regular admission, children can embark on a hunt for eclipse-themed clues found across our museum, read old eclipse headlines from newspapers in our archives, and create their own headline for the 2024 eclipse," its website says. Plus, the whole family can join in with crafts and trivia. General admission is pay-what-you-wish. Guided tour tickets cost $13 and can be purchased online or in person. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Eclipse Extravaganza here.

Edible Book Festival

You can eat your words at the 16th annual Edible Book Festival. "The Edible Book Festival is a family-friendly event that takes place throughout the world, inviting participants to create edible creations inspired by books," its website says. There will be a contest, basket raffles, and demos! The festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western New York Book Arts Center. General admission costs $5 at the door and $3 for members. Children under 5 are free. All proceeds benefit the WNY Book Arts Center. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the party. You can learn more about the Edible Book Festival here.

Spring Social at The Boulevard

Spring has sprung! The Spring Social at The Boulevard will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Courtyard near Blaze Pizza. "Celebrate the season with flowers, sweet treats, live music, a craft station, and more fun for the whole family," its website says. This event is free and on-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Spring Social at The Boulevard here.

Buffalo Sabres Hispanic Community Watch Party

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. You can catch the game at the first-ever Buffalo Sabres Hispanic Community Watch Party. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. at the Pucho Olivencia Community Center. You can expect complimentary refreshments, activities for kids, and a cash bar. Plus, you might even meet some former Sabres players. Online registration can be found here. Parking will be available on any side street, without restrictions, and in parking lots and ramps surrounding the party. You can learn more about the Buffalo Sabres Hispanic Community Watch Party here.

Country Jamboree

The 3rd annual Country Jamboree is back! Proceeds from the show will benefit the Western New York Drummers for Homeless People Inc. Local bands will take the stage Sunday at 1 p.m. at The Cove Seafood & Banquets. Doors open at noon with food, drinks, and plenty of raffles. General admission tickets are $15 or $20 at the door. On-site parking will be available. You can learn more about the Country Jamboree here.

Have a great weekend!