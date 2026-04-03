7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 3 - April 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're celebrating Easter weekend here in Western New York with plenty of festive events for all ages!
- Spring Break at the Carousel
- NT Easter Market
- Egg-stravagant Scavenger Hunt
- SEAster
- Roll into Spring Break
- Adult Easter Egg Hunt
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.
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