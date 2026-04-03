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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 3 - April 5

We're celebrating Easter weekend here in Western New York with plenty of festive events for all ages!
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 3 - April 5
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're celebrating Easter weekend here in Western New York with plenty of festive events for all ages!

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.

WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 3 - April 5

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 3 - April 5

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