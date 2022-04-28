7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 29 - May 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We wrap up the month of April and head into May with several things to do across the region this weekend.

Buffalo Sabres take on the Chicago Blackhawks; Rick Jeanneret's "Last Call'

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center Friday in what will be Rick Jeanneret's "Last Call." After 51 years behind the microphone, Jeanneret will broadcast his final game in what is also the Sabres' final game of the season. You can find more information on what's planned for the night and tickets here.

Buffalo Bandits take on the Toronto Rock at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will take on the Toronto Rock at KeyBank Center Saturday in their final home game of the regular season. The Bandits are 14-3 and have locked up first place in the East and the top seed in the NLL. The playoffs will begin May 7. Saturday's game is Fan Appreciation Night with discounts and giveaways planned for those in attendance. You can find more information and tickets here.

9th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Festival

The 9th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buffalo History Museum and the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park. You can find more information here.

The Great American Garage Sale

The Great American Garage Sale returns to Antique World and Fleamarket in Clarence Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Featuring hundreds of vendors set up inside & outside. Shop for antiques, collectibles, household items, and much more," its website says. This is the first of 2022, it will then take place the first Sunday of each month thru October. You can find more information here.

2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora

The 2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. Organizers expect to draw spectators from across the Northeast which is similar to the NCAA's Sweet 16 basketball tournament, according to a release. Three other regional tournaments are happening across the country and the final four teams will advance to the 2022 USA Club Rugby XVs National Championships next month in Atlanta. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Spring Vendor Show at Buffalo Brew Fab

Buffalo Brew Fab will host a spring vendor show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be local vendors, craft beer tastings and Pork Bellies BBQ for sale. You can find more information here.