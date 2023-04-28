7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 28 - April 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across Western New York.

10th Annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival

The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in Buffalo. The festival is presented by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden, and Music is Art in celebration of the spring season and cherry blossoms in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park. You can find more information here.

"SIX" The Musical at Shea's Performing Arts Center

"SIX" The Musical began at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Tuesday and continues on select days through May 7. There is one show Friday and two shows each on Saturday and Sunday. "From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over," its website says. You can find more information here.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara to hosts Healthy Kids Day

YMCA Buffalo Niagara will host a Healthy Kids Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. "Come join us for the Y's annual Healthy Kids Day celebration where your kids can do what they do best - have fun! Activities include games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home," its website says. Each location will have specific activities. You can find more information here.

Juxtapose Depot in Orleans County to hold a grand opening celebration

Juxtapose Depot, an antique and thrift store in Orleans County, will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday. "We bring you unique treasures with a well-rounded selection of home decor. There is treasure for every budget, every style, every room, and every home," its website says. You can find more information here.

59th Annual WNY Maple Festival

The 59th Annual WNY Maple Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in Franklinville. "The WNY Maple Festival celebrates the rich history of maple producing in our community. This event was formed by the Franklinville Jaycee’s in 1963 to highlight local producers, their maple syrup, and maple products," its website says. You can find more information here.

Born in the EVA Fundraiser

The Elmwood Village Association will host a Born in the EVA Fundraiser on Friday to support its Porchfest and Summer Concert Series. "The EVA is known for bringing music to the Elmwood Village every May with their legendary event Porchfest and then throughout the summer with the Bidwell Summer Concert Series. This event will help raise the funds necessary to keep providing Porchfest and the Bidwell Summer Concert Series to the public free of charge," its website says. There will be live music, drinks, food, and prizes. You can find more information here.