7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 26 - April 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for weekend plans? We've got you covered with seven things you can do in Western New York!

Science After Hours: Sci-Fi Edition

Science After Hours: Sci-Fi Edition will take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Buffalo Museum of Science. "Grab your favorite sci-‘fit (a.k.a your best sci-fi getup or costume) and get ready to travel through time and explore the wide world(s) of this fan-favorite genre. Superheroes, dinosaurs, aliens, time travelers, robots, and giant animals are all fair game as we dive into the science behind the sci-fi books and film that have defined pop culture," its website says. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are $25. You can find more information here.

11th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival

The 11th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Buffalo History Museum and outside in the Japanese Garden. Events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There will be food trucks, activity tables, vendors and more. The Pink Parade is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. The event is free to attend. Organizers say ​you should be prepared to use free parking on the surrounding streets. You can find more information here.

Earth Day Market

An Earth Day Market will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve. "Drop-in and continue the celebration of Earth Day by discovering many of Buffalo’s eco-minded small businesses at our indoor vendor Market! Think global, shop local all under one roof," its website says. There will be vendors, crafts for kids, a scavenger hunt on the trails, and more. The market is free to attend. You can find more information here.

60th Annual WNY Maple Festival

The 60th Annual WNY Maple Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday in Franklinville. "The WNY Maple Festival celebrates the rich history of maple producing in our community. This event was formed by the Franklinville Jaycee’s to highlight local producers, their maple syrup, and maple products," the Facebook event page says. There will be vendors, food, live music and more. You can find more information here.

Thawfest 2024

Thawfest 2024 will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. "A Springtime Celebration Of Tastings from NY’s Breweries, Distilleries & Wineries! This year, ALL Thawfest attendees will get a VIP experience, including: Samples from Breweries, Cideries, & Distilleries from around NY, Finger Foods, Music from DJ Sike, Free Parking," its website says. Tickets are $60. You can find more information here.

Taylor Swift Paint Party

A Taylor Swift Paint Party will take place on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks. "Welcome to the Taylor Swift Paint Party! Join us at Buffalo RiverWorks for a fun-filled event where you can unleash your creativity while jamming out to all of Taylor Swift’s greatest hits. Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or just looking for a unique painting experience, this event is perfect for you," its website says. You can find more information here.