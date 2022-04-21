7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 22 - April 24

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there is plenty happening across the region.

Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres return to KeyBank Center on Saturday to take on the New York Islanders. This will be the second to last home game of the season with the final game scheduled for April 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo Bisons take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons' second homestand of the season is underway and continues through Sunday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Friday's game is a fridaynightbash! and Sunday's game is a Kids Club Sunday. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo Wine Festival

The Buffalo Wine Festival will take place Saturday and the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. There will be several wineries and vendors at the event. You can find more information and tickets here.

Buffalo Blues and Roots Festival

The first Buffalo Blues and Roots Festival will be held Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks. In addition to live music, there will be local vendors and artisans at the event. You can find more information and tickets here.

"Escape From NYC," Regional Tap Takeover and Bottle Drop at The Beer Keep

"Escape From NYC," a regional tap takeover and bottle drop will take place at The Beer Keep on Elmwood Avenue Saturday. The Beer Keep's draft lines will be designated to showcase the best NYC has to offer and special/limited release bottles will also be available. You can find more information here.

716 Music Expo

The 716 Music Expo will take place Saturday at Babeville on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Presented by Music Is Art, Buffalo Music Club, Villa Maria College and GCR Audio there will be a trade show, workshops and performances. You can find more information here.