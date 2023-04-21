7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 21 - April 23

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 7 things to do in Western New York.

Buffalo Bandits host Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will host Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center on Saturday when they take on the Toronto Rock in their final home game of the regular season. The Bandits are 12-4 and the Rock are 13-4, the winner of Saturday's game will clinch the number one seed in the East. With a win and losses by Calgary and San Diego, Buffalo can clinch home field throughout the playoffs. As part of Fan Appreciation Night, there will be a team photo giveaway, "lucky row" giveaways, and discounts at the team store and concession stands. You can find more information here.

Thawfest at Buffalo RiverWorks

Thawfest, an annual celebration of NYS breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. "2023 Will promise to bring a whole new feel to Thawfest 2023! We are digging deep to find some extremely rare batches and releases all across NY to bring to Buffalo RiverWorks," its website says. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Blues and Roots Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks

The Buffalo Blues and Roots Festival will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. General admission and VIP tickets are available. You can find more information here.

Spring edition of Buffalo Restaurant Week

The spring edition of Buffalo Restaurant Week began on April 17 and if you haven't had a chance to get out and enjoy it, it wraps up on Sunday. "Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many of Buffalo’s best restaurants, all with special deals and offerings during this week only," its website says. You can find more information here.

Party for the Planet at the Buffalo Zoo

Party for the Planet 2023 will be held at the Buffalo Zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor Earth Day and wildlife conservation. "This annual celebration features keeper talks, animal ambassador meet and greets, and educational opportunities throughout the day," its website says. You can find more information here.

Community Beer Works celebrates in 11th anniversary

Community Beer Works will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a party on Saturday. "Throughout the day, we’ll have exclusive beer releases & pours, commemorative merch available, performances including Tim Britt Live, carnival games, and a whole lot of other fun…. & what’s the big secret, you ask? Well, you’ll just have to come down to the Brewery & Taproom on April 22nd to find out… we’re excited to let you in on our secret," its website says. You can find more information here.