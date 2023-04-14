7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 14 - April 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend's weather forecast predicts warm weather and loads of sunshine, which means there are plenty of activities for you and the whole family. Here are 7 things to do in Western New York.

Maid of the Mist at Niagara Falls

Grab your rain poncho! One of Western New York's most famous attractions, the Maid of the Mist will launch its 2023 season on Saturday. Tickets for the boat tours are currently on sale, and you can find them here.

Bluey's Big Play at Shea's Buffalo

You can see Bluey and all of her friends live at Shea's Theatre this weekend. Five shows of Bluey's Big Play will run Friday through Sunday. You can buy tickets for Bluey's first stage show here.

Buffalo Bandits take on New York Riptide at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Bandits will host the New York Riptide on Saturday at KeyBank Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Adam Sandler LIVE comes to Buffalo

Comedian Adam Sandler will make a stop in Buffalo on the second leg of his nationwide comedy tour. Sandler will be at KeyBank Center for one night only on Sunday. Tickets have been on sale since March, but you can still purchase tickets here.

Buffalo's Greatest 80's Party

Local radio station 97 Rock will host "Buffalo's Greatest 80's Party" this Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks. The event will feature live music from the band Hit N Run and a DJ that will play all of the biggest hits that made the 80's. A laser light show, dancing and a VIP section will also be available at the party. You can purchase general admission and VIP tickets here.

Snail Race Sunday

It is not the most popular sport, but you can watch snails race each other at OSB Ciderworks this Sunday. Each snail will wear a specific color so you can cheer on your favorite. Those that pick the winning snail can celebrate with free jello shots. The event is free, and you can find more information about the event here.