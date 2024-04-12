7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 12 - April 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for some weekend plans, we've got you covered! Here are 7 things to do in Western New York.

Read It & Eat - Book Fair and Market

The Read It & Eat - Book Fair and Market will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seneca One Tower. There will be 30+ vendors from the WNY community. Organizers say the event will include a food drive where donated pantry items and canned food will give you access to raffle tickets to prizes. The donations will benefit FeedMore WNY. Tickets are still available and start at $5 plus fees. Free and paid parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

North Tonawanda Garden Show

The North Tonawanda Garden Show will take place Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Greenhouse Events Center. The event will feature over 70 local vendors and there will be live music from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

CollaBEERation Festival

The CollaBEERation Festival IV will take place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park. The event is for those 21 and older and is presented by the Buffalo Beer Geeks and Beer By Coleman. "CollaBEERation is the most unique beer event in New York State that brings together hundreds of members of the Buffalo Beer Geeks community who develop, name, and brew a never before made drink," its website says. The event will have an overall "wrestling theme" and will feature brews, ciders, meads, seltzers and plenty of vendors. General admission, VIP and designated driver tickets are available. Free parking will be available on-site. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Wine Festival

The Buffalo Wine Festival will take place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Saturday. The event is for those 21 and older and there will be two different sessions, one from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission, VIP and designated driver tickets are available. "It's a wine trail under one roof! Join us for an amazing wine-tasting and vendor experience! Each participant will receive a glass keepsake wine glass for sampling and a 4-bottle wine tote. Concessions are available for purchase from the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center," its website says. There will also be vendors. Free and paid parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.

Artifact Adventurers at The Buffalo History Museum

Artifact Adventurers, a recurring Saturday morning children’s program at The Buffalo History Museum, will debut on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. "Artifact Adventurers engages 1st to 5th-grade children in guided age-appropriate history lessons, songs, stories, crafts, and games on every second Saturday morning. Children will learn about local history through demonstrations, interactive activities and behind-the-scenes tours of exhibits," a release says. Tickets are $20 and parking will be available at the museum. You can find more information here.

The Taylor Swift Experience

The Taylor Swift Experience with Cami Clune and The Fringe will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Riff City. "They have taken on a thrilling side project that pays homage to one of pop music's biggest icons – Taylor Swift. Cami and The Fringe recreate the magic of Taylor Swift's music across her various eras," its website says. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Parking will be available in the surrounding area. You can find more information here.