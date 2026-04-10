BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From sports to culture and arts, this weekend has it all! Here's what's happening in Western New York.
- Impossible Science Live!
- Bisons "Kids Week"
- Recreational Festival
- Family ArtFest
- Arabic Heritage Month Celebration
- Fan Appreciation Night
- K-Pop Dance Party
WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12
You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.