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7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12

From sports to culture and arts, this weekend has it all! Here's what's happening in Western New York.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From sports to culture and arts, this weekend has it all! Here's what's happening in Western New York.

WATCH: 7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 10 - April 12

You can find more information about these events in the links provided and in the video above.

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