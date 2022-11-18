7 things to do in Western New York: Holiday Edition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's officially the holiday season, and a host of events are gearing up for a winter return this year.

Here's what you and the family can look forward to during the holidays in Western New York:

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights in Hamburg

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will return to Hamburg this holiday season. The festival will kick off the weekend of Friday, Nov. 25, and will run the following weekends, including the week before Christmas Day.

Dec. 2 - Dec. 4

Dec. 9 - Dec. 11

Dec. 16 - Dec. 23

Admission for the festival is $30 per car. You can purchase tickets here and find more information on the event here.

Ice Skating at Canalside

The Ice at Canalside will open its ice skating rink to the public on Sat, Nov. 26. Ice bumper cars, ice bikes, and curling will also be available at the rink throughout the winter. The Ice at Canalside will be open through Feb. 27. You can find more information here.

The Town and Village of Ellicottville

Ellicottville hosts a number of holiday events during the

season, including a Christmas in Ellicottville celebration and A Christmas Stroll. There are a number of ski resorts in Ellicottville, including Holiday Valley Resort. You can find more information on Ellicottville holiday destinations here.

Sledding at Chestnut Ridge Park

Chestnut Ridge Park is only 20 minutes south of Buffalo, and it hosts a number of winter activities including sledding, skiing, and snowboarding. You can find more information on Chestnut Ridge Park here.

Santa Claus at Walden Galleria & Boulevard Mall

Families can visit Santa Claus at the Walden Galleria starting Friday, Nov. 18 until Saturday, Dec. 24. Santa will be located on the lower level of the mall near the Apple Store. You can find more information here.

Santa Claus will also be available at the Boulevard Mall on the following dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 11

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 to Sunday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec 19 to Thursday, Dec. 22

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show

The Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show will return to Niagara County this holiday season. Similar to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, the entire family can pile into one car and enjoy the attraction. Admission per car is $25. You can find more information on the light show, here.

Buffalo Holiday Market

The Buffalo Holiday Market opens Friday, Nov. 25, with free admission.

The market operates in two locations, one in Buffalo at 202 Ohio Street, which will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. The other operates in Hamburg at 202 Lake Street and will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18. Selfie stations, kids activities, and drinks will be available at the market. You can find more information on the markets here.

